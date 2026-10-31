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3. Liga
team-logoSonnenhof Grossaspach
team-logoRW Essen
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Sonnenhof Großaspach vs RW Essen: How to watch today’s match live on TV and online

Sonnenhof Grossaspach vs RW Essen
Sonnenhof Grossaspach
RW Essen
3. Liga

In Germany’s 3. Liga, Sonnenhof Großaspach play RW Essen. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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Sonnenhof Großaspach vs. RW Essen: Kick-off time

crest
3. Liga - Game Week 12

Sonnenhof Großaspach face RW Essen on 01.11.2026 at 16:30.

Watch Sonnenhof Großaspach vs. RW Essen live today: TV and streaming details

MagentaSport will stream Sonnenhof Großaspach vs. RW Essen live.

Topics of the week: What's been happening at Sonnenhof Großaspach and RW Essen?

Sonnenhof Großaspach go into this match with one win, one draw and three defeats from their last five competitive matches. They most recently lost 4-2 to FC Augsburg in the DFB Cup, having beaten Wehen Wiesbaden 7-1 in the league before that. Großaspach's only win in this period came with a 3-2 victory over Preußen Münster. They scored nine goals and conceded 18 across the five matches.

RW Essen have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. They most recently lost 2-1 to RB Leipzig in the DFB Cup, having beaten Jahn Regensburg 1-0 in the league before that. A 2-0 win over Fortuna Köln and a 3-3 draw with Preußen Münster round out the period. Essen scored eight goals and conceded seven across the five matches.

SHG

SHG - Form

WMA
L1-5
FCK
D2-2
PRM
W3-2
SVW
L7-1
FCA
L2-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/20
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
ESN

ESN - Form

PRM
D3-3
FOK
W2-0
FCI
L1-0
SSV
W1-0
RBL
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Sonnenhof Großaspach vs. RW Essen: Line-ups

Sonnenhof Grossaspach vs RW Essen Probable lineups

Manager

  • P. Reinhardt

Sonnenhof Großaspach vs. RW Essen: Form

SHG

SHG - Form

WMA
L1-5
FCK
D2-2
PRM
W3-2
SVW
L7-1
FCA
L2-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/20
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
ESN

ESN - Form

PRM
D3-3
FOK
W2-0
FCI
L1-0
SSV
W1-0
RBL
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Sonnenhof Großaspach vs. RW Essen: Head-to-head record

Sonnenhof Großaspach vs. RW Essen: The tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Viktoria Koeln 1904Viktoria Koeln 1904FCK
128223115+1626
W
W
D
D
W
2
MSV DuisburgMSV DuisburgDUI
128223117+1426
D
L
D
W
W
3
RW EssenRW EssenESN
116321913+621
W
L
W
D
D
4
Wehen WiesbadenWehen WiesbadenSVW
125342317+618
W
W
D
W
W
5
IngolstadtIngolstadtFCI
125341617-118
D
W
W
W
L
6
SaarbrueckenSaarbrueckenSAB
115242620+617
L
W
L
D
W
7
Alemannia AachenAlemannia AachenALA
115241717017
W
W
L
L
W
8
Waldhof MannheimWaldhof MannheimWMA
115152017+316
W
L
L
W
W
9
Hoffenheim IIHoffenheim IITSG
125162120+116
L
L
W
L
L
10
Fortuna DuesseldorfFortuna DuesseldorfF95
124441214-216
D
D
L
W
D
11
Hansa RostockHansa RostockHRO
124441922-316
L
D
L
L
W
12
MeppenMeppenSVM
124351617-115
D
W
D
W
D
13
VfB Stuttgart IIVfB Stuttgart IIVFB
124352123-215
D
L
W
W
D
14
Preussen MuensterPreussen MuensterPRM
114341921-215
W
L
L
D
L
15
Wuerzburger KickersWuerzburger KickersWUK
124261724-714
W
L
W
D
L
16
Jahn RegensburgJahn RegensburgSSV
123452221+113
W
L
D
D
W
17
SC VerlSC VerlVEL
123361726-912
L
L
L
D
D
18
Sonnenhof GrossaspachSonnenhof GrossaspachSHG
113351325-1212
L
W
D
L
L
19
Fortuna KoelnFortuna KoelnFOK
12246914-510
L
L
L
L
D
20
TSV HavelseTSV HavelseHAV
122461726-910
D
W
D
D
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

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