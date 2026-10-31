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Sonnenhof Großaspach vs. RW Essen: Kick-off time

3. Liga - Game Week 12 1 Nov 2026 - 10:30

Sonnenhof Großaspach face RW Essen on 01.11.2026 at 16:30.

Watch Sonnenhof Großaspach vs. RW Essen live today: TV and streaming details

MagentaSport will stream Sonnenhof Großaspach vs. RW Essen live.

Topics of the week: What's been happening at Sonnenhof Großaspach and RW Essen?

Sonnenhof Großaspach go into this match with one win, one draw and three defeats from their last five competitive matches. They most recently lost 4-2 to FC Augsburg in the DFB Cup, having beaten Wehen Wiesbaden 7-1 in the league before that. Großaspach's only win in this period came with a 3-2 victory over Preußen Münster. They scored nine goals and conceded 18 across the five matches.

RW Essen have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. They most recently lost 2-1 to RB Leipzig in the DFB Cup, having beaten Jahn Regensburg 1-0 in the league before that. A 2-0 win over Fortuna Köln and a 3-3 draw with Preußen Münster round out the period. Essen scored eight goals and conceded seven across the five matches.

Sonnenhof Großaspach vs. RW Essen: Line-ups

Sonnenhof Großaspach vs. RW Essen: Form

Sonnenhof Großaspach vs. RW Essen: Head-to-head record

Sonnenhof Großaspach vs. RW Essen: The tables