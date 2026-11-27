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Sonnenhof Großaspach vs MSV Duisburg: Kick-off time

3. Liga - Game Week 15 28 Nov 2026 - 10:30

Sonnenhof Großaspach host MSV Duisburg in the 3. Liga. The hosts sit 19th, while Duisburg are second.

Großaspach have endured a difficult season so far. They have lost five competitive matches in a row, most recently 3-1 to Fortuna Düsseldorf. Before that came a 3-0 defeat to Hansa Rostock and a 7-1 loss away to Wehen Wiesbaden.

Coach Pascal Reinhardt desperately needs a positive result. New signing Levin Öztunali, the 30-year-old grandson of Uwe Seeler, is expected to help the newly promoted side in their relegation battle.

Duisburg arrive with momentum. The Zebras beat Hansa Rostock 2-0 in their latest match, having previously won 2-1 away at Preußen Münster.

Coach Dietmar Hirsch has built a team who went through November unbeaten and are competing near the top of the table. The visitors are clear favourites.

Find the kick-off time and live coverage details below.

This week's talking points: What has been happening at Sonnenhof Großaspach and MSV Duisburg?

Sonnenhof Großaspach have lost their last five competitive matches (0 wins, 0 draws, 5 defeats). Their latest result was a 3-1 defeat to Fortuna Düsseldorf, while they also lost 4-2 to Augsburg in the DFB Cup. Across those five games, Großaspach scored four goals and conceded 18, including seven in their 7-1 defeat in Wiesbaden.

MSV Duisburg have recorded two wins, two draws and one defeat. They beat Hansa Rostock 2-0 in their latest game, having previously drawn 3-3 with VfB Stuttgart II. Duisburg scored nine goals and conceded seven, and kept a clean sheet against Rostock.

Sonnenhof Großaspach vs MSV Duisburg: Line-ups

Sonnenhof Großaspach vs MSV Duisburg: Form

Sonnenhof Großaspach vs MSV Duisburg: Head-to-head record

Sonnenhof Großaspach vs MSV Duisburg: The tables