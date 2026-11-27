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Sonnenhof Großaspach vs MSV Duisburg: Kick-off time
Sonnenhof Großaspach host MSV Duisburg in the 3. Liga. The hosts sit 19th, while Duisburg are second.
Großaspach have endured a difficult season so far. They have lost five competitive matches in a row, most recently 3-1 to Fortuna Düsseldorf. Before that came a 3-0 defeat to Hansa Rostock and a 7-1 loss away to Wehen Wiesbaden.
Coach Pascal Reinhardt desperately needs a positive result. New signing Levin Öztunali, the 30-year-old grandson of Uwe Seeler, is expected to help the newly promoted side in their relegation battle.
Duisburg arrive with momentum. The Zebras beat Hansa Rostock 2-0 in their latest match, having previously won 2-1 away at Preußen Münster.
Coach Dietmar Hirsch has built a team who went through November unbeaten and are competing near the top of the table. The visitors are clear favourites.
Find the kick-off time and live coverage details below.
This week's talking points: What has been happening at Sonnenhof Großaspach and MSV Duisburg?
Sonnenhof Großaspach have lost their last five competitive matches (0 wins, 0 draws, 5 defeats). Their latest result was a 3-1 defeat to Fortuna Düsseldorf, while they also lost 4-2 to Augsburg in the DFB Cup. Across those five games, Großaspach scored four goals and conceded 18, including seven in their 7-1 defeat in Wiesbaden.
MSV Duisburg have recorded two wins, two draws and one defeat. They beat Hansa Rostock 2-0 in their latest game, having previously drawn 3-3 with VfB Stuttgart II. Duisburg scored nine goals and conceded seven, and kept a clean sheet against Rostock.
Sonnenhof Großaspach vs MSV Duisburg: Line-ups
Sonnenhof Grossaspach vs MSV Duisburg Probable lineups
Manager
- P. Reinhardt
Sonnenhof Großaspach vs MSV Duisburg: Form
Sonnenhof Großaspach vs MSV Duisburg: Head-to-head record
Head to Head
Sonnenhof Großaspach vs MSV Duisburg: The tables
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|14
|10
|2
|2
|42
|19
|+23
|32
W
W
W
W
D
|2
|14
|10
|2
|2
|35
|18
|+17
|32
W
W
D
L
D
|3
|14
|9
|3
|2
|24
|13
|+11
|30
W
W
W
W
L
|4
|14
|7
|2
|5
|33
|27
|+6
|23
W
L
W
L
W
|5
|14
|7
|2
|5
|22
|19
|+3
|23
W
L
W
W
W
|6
|14
|7
|1
|6
|26
|20
|+6
|22
W
W
L
L
W
|7
|14
|6
|3
|5
|27
|19
|+8
|21
L
W
W
W
D
|8
|14
|6
|3
|5
|27
|23
|+4
|21
W
W
D
L
W
|9
|14
|6
|3
|5
|19
|24
|-5
|21
L
W
D
W
W
|10
|14
|6
|1
|7
|23
|23
|0
|19
L
W
L
W
L
|11
|14
|5
|4
|5
|17
|18
|-1
|19
W
L
D
D
L
|12
|14
|5
|4
|5
|22
|24
|-2
|19
L
W
L
D
L
|13
|14
|5
|3
|6
|19
|20
|-1
|18
L
W
D
W
D
|14
|14
|4
|4
|6
|25
|24
|+1
|16
W
L
W
L
D
|15
|14
|4
|3
|7
|21
|29
|-8
|15
L
L
L
W
L
|16
|14
|4
|2
|8
|18
|27
|-9
|14
L
L
W
L
W
|17
|14
|3
|4
|7
|12
|17
|-5
|13
W
L
L
L
L
|18
|14
|3
|3
|8
|17
|30
|-13
|12
L
L
L
L
L
|19
|14
|3
|3
|8
|14
|32
|-18
|12
L
L
L
L
W
|20
|14
|2
|4
|8
|18
|35
|-17
|10
L
L
D
W
D