'Something must be changed' - Bernardo Silva critical of Man City's poor start

The Portuguese attacker believes the club must act to rectify their lacklustre form and ensure they remain in the hunt for silverware

star Bernardo Silva has called for changes to be made after the club's disappointing start to the new season .

Pep Guardiola's side are currently 13th in the Premier League after their first five games have produced just two wins.

While they began their latest campaign with a 3-1 win against last week, City were held to a 1-1 draw with West Ham in the league on Saturday as their stuttering start continued.

Silva is used to much higher standards at the Etihad and believes City must mix things up if they are to remain competitive this season.

"The truth is that we haven't started the season well at all, we have to do a lot better than two Premier League games won out of five," Silva told L'Equipe .

"It's true that we had a lot of injuries, and players who get injured again and again. But that can't be an excuse with the team we have.

"I don't have a good explanation, we have to talk among ourselves in the team, with the coach, because if we want to win a title this season, something must be changed.

"We have the impression of a team that lacks punch, taking offensive responsibilities. All the teams know how to play. And we find ourselves against teams that do not want the ball, they are only waiting for the counter. At the start of the season, we didn't manage to be dangerous, to create a lot of chances, or to be effective."

Silva himself is yet to score or claim an assist across five appearances this season, with Guardiola recently backing the Portugal international to rediscover his best form .

The 26-year-old concedes his performances have dipped over the past year but he is ready to step up whether his side needs him moving forward.

"It turned out that it was not a very good season for us, and neither for me personally. We have a very complete squad, with a lot of world-class players and competition," Silva said.

"On the right, I have Riyad [Mahrez] and Ferran Torres, even Raheem Sterling. In the middle, I had David Silva, [Ilkay] Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne. But of course I have to do better this season.

"I'm not a fast player, I can't be an eccentric like Raheem Sterling or like Leroy Sane was. But I can play on the side. The last few seasons I've played right, middle, left, striker, I can play anywhere actually."