Solskjaer's job is on the line as Man Utd face Tranmere in FA Cup - Fowler

The Red Devils boss is under increasing pressure after a run of poor results at Old Trafford

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be fired if the club fail to beat Tranmere Rovers in their fourth round clash on Sunday, according to Robbie Fowler.

Solskjaer most recently oversaw a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Burnley in the Premier League with the Red Devils struggling for consistency this season.

After a bright start to life at Old Trafford, results have stalled under the Norwegian with United once again facing a battle to make the top four.

For legend and current Brisbane Roar coach Fowler, Manchester United's upcoming FA Cup clash could well spell the end of the Solskjaer's reign if the club were to slip up.

"There's no escaping the fact that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job is on the line at Tranmere," Fowler wrote in his column for the Mirror.

"As a manager myself, it’s a strange feeling addressing such a difficult situation from the opposite side. But it’s a reality for most bosses out there – there are moments which define your job.

"He’s under massive pressure and if he plays a weakened team against a lower league side and gets beaten, then it is a nail in his own coffin.

"Of course, Manchester United should win. But pressure has such a strange effect on a team - it can be debilitating."

Tranmere booked their clash against the Red Devils after beating midweek and Fowler stressed the League One battlers can't be underestimated.

"There are so many elements that are against them [Manchester United]. The pitch at Prenton Park is awful – they’ve had some terrible weather conditions and that has created a bit of a mud bath," Fowler added.

"There’s that pressure, there will be the tension of the crowd and a lower league team that will be absolutely up for it.

"If he [Solskjaer] gambles with his line-up, he will be gambling with his job."

Solskjaer will be without injured star attacker Marcus Rashford for the match with United failing to find the back of the net in their first two games without the 22-year-old, who is a risk of missing the rest of the season.

While pressure is building on the Red Devils manager, he recently declared he doesn't fear for his job as he vowed only to sign players that fit into the club's new culture.