‘Solskjaer unfortunate to be in Klopp & Guardiola era’ – Giggs wants to see Man Utd boss given time

The Red Devils legend believes a former team-mate has taken important lessons from the past and requires patience in order to close the gap on rivals

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is unfortunate to find himself “in the same era as Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola”, says Ryan Giggs, with the manager needing time to close the gap on rivals.

It remains to be seen whether patience will be shown at Old Trafford as it is currently being tested by further struggles for consistency in 2019-20.

Questions have been asked of Solskjaer and his suitability to a high-profile post.

Article continues below

United have offered no indication that that they are considering another change, while the man in the hot-seat continues to build and speak long-term.

Red Devils legend Giggs hopes a former team-mate will be given the backing he needs in order to awaken a sleeping giant and bring the good times back to the red half of Manchester.

He is, however, aware that a serious challenge lies in store, with two of the very best coaches in the business currently providing direct competition for Solskjaer and Co.

Giggs, in his role as manager of the national team, told reporters of goings on at a club he represented for 24 years: "It's a tough job at the moment.

"What Manchester United have had in the last four to five years is a mix of Sir Alex Ferguson, David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho players.

"Ole is trying to get back to what Manchester United used to be, picking young hungry players - like Dan James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire.

"But he's unfortunate in a way to be in the same era as Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola.

"Klopp is in his fourth year at . Pep established Man City during that time. Maurcio Pochettino has had six years with Spurs.

"Ole has to be given time too. You need that time to mould your team into the way you want them to play, although whether managers always get that time in this day and age is another thing."

United fluffed their lines again on their most recent outing, as they were held to a goalless draw away at AZ in the , but will get the opportunity to head into the next international break on a high when they take in a Premier League visit to Newcastle on Sunday.