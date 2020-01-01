Solskjaer set for talks with Pogba over Raiola's Man Utd insults

The agent made controversial remarks about the Red Devils earlier this week, suggesting he wouldn't bring any of his clients there now

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he will speak with Paul Pogba after his agent Mino Raiola made inflammatory comments about earlier this week.

"Pogba’s problem is Manchester: it is a club out of touch with reality, without a sporting project," Raiola told La Repubblica in an interview published on New Year's Day.

"Today I wouldn’t bring anyone else there, they would ruin even [Diego] Maradona, Pele and [Paolo] Maldini. Paul needs a team and a society, one like at Juve before."

Those comments have not sat well with Man Utd boss Solskjaer, who will be without Pogba for another three to four weeks with an ankle injury after the midfielder only just returned from a different ankle problem that had kept him out since September.

When asked if agents should speak about clubs, Solskjaer replied: "No.

"I can speak to Paul about it. I don't think I should talk to - or about - agents that talk about us.

"But Paul is our player and agents are hired by players - not the opposite way around. It is not agents' players, it is our players."

When asked if he had already told Pogba he was upset about Raiola's comments, Solskjaer declined to answer.

"What me and Paul are talking about, I don't have to talk to you about. That will be between us," the Norwegian said.

Ahead of Manchester United's third-round tie against on Saturday, Solskjaer said that Pogba is determined to return as quickly as possible in what is quickly becoming a season in danger of being lost to injury.

“Paul is very committed to coming back, playing well for us, and it’s hard when you’re injured to go and talk about all sorts," he added. 'I think his talking needs to be when he comes back on the pitch.

“That’s the most important thing - that we get him fit. Get everyone fit.

“He’s a top player. He’s a very, very good player that we’ve missed this season, but I think the boys have done really well without him."

United currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, five points behind in the race for the fourth and final spot.