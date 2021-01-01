Solskjaer offers Man Utd injury update with James ruled out for Roma and Martial progress revealed

There were fears the France international would miss the rest of the season but he appears on track for a return

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said Daniel James will miss Thursday's clash with Roma and offered an optimistic progress report on Anthony Martial's injury.

James missed out on the first leg of his side's Europa League semi-final last week, which saw United put one foot in the final by winning 6-2.

Martial, meanwhile, has been missing since suffering a strained knee while on international duty in late March.

Article continues below

What was said?

"Dan James is not available. He's still out for a little while," Solskjaer told United's official website ahead of his team's trip to Italy.

On Martial, Solskjaer added: "Anthony's looking good. He has just about started outside jogging, which is the first step on the rehab of course.

“He's done most of the work in the gym and to see him out there getting some fresh air is good and hopefully we will see him before the season is out.

"He's supporting the team, he wants to be a part of the final and he's working hard to be available before that.”

What's next for United?

United will look to finish the job against Roma in Thursday's second leg, which would see them face Arsenal or Villarreal in the final on May 26.

Domestically, Solskjaer's side are looking to lock down a second-place finish in the Premier League in their remaining five matches.

Currently, United hold a four-point lead over third-place Leicester with a game in hand over Brendan Rodgers' side.

Following Thursday's second leg in Rome, United are back in Premier League action on Sunday when they take on Aston Villa.

Further reading