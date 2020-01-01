Solskjaer: Man Utd’s Southampton draw part of the learning curve

The Norwegian refused to criticise his side for allowing two crucial points to slip in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to criticise his side for a 2-2 draw with , stating that the late goal they conceded was part of their learning process.

Although Stuart Armstrong gave the visitors a shock lead, quickfire goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial seemed to have set United up to move third in the table.

However, they remain fifth and outside of the spots after Michael Obafemi stole in to score from a late corner.

Solskjaer took the setback on the chin and says it is all part of his young side’s education.

"It's the worst time to concede a goal but that happens in football - you've just got to take it because we've won so many games that way ourselves. It's all part of the learning for this team to be sat there, really disappointed, after you think the three points are in the bag,” he told Sky Sports.

The Norwegian admitted that his side had not been at their best, having conceded 52% of possession to their opponents over the course of the game, with a fine save from David de Gea from Nathan Redmond in the closing stages preserving parity.

"Probably we didn't deserve three points today,” he said. “They played well. They're physical, very fit. We never got the rhythm in our passing today, especially when we got to 2-1, but we created chances, played some fantastic football at times.”

Asked if he felt his side might have been tired after he named the same starting XI for five Premier League matches in succession – something United have not done since 1993 - he said: “We've had enough recovery; it was just one of those days where we didn't take our chances.”

Meanwhile, Solskjaer hinted that he felt that Oriol Romeu should have seen red for a challenge on Mason Greenwood in the first half.

"I know my ankle wouldn't take that challenge. It was a nasty one but we've said enough about VAR," he said.

United will next be in action again on Thursday, when they travel to , a match that will take place after top-four rivals and Leicester have played.