Solskjaer fears knee ligament damage for Sanchez as Man Utd's injury woes mount

The Chilean forward was forced off during a Premier League clash with Southampton and is now facing up to an enforced spell on the sidelines

Alexis Sanchez may have suffered knee ligament damage in 's thrilling 3-2 win at home to , says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Sanchez started Saturday's game at Old Trafford but had to be substituted early in the second half after appearing to hurt his right knee following a challenge with Saints defender Jan Bednarek.

With Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic all sidelined for United, Solskjaer can ill afford another injury blow.

But ahead of a tough run of games that could be crucial for Solskjaer's hopes of earning the United job on a permanent basis, international Sanchez may be facing another layoff.

"We don't know, we will do a scan tomorrow," Solskjaer said of Sanchez at a post-match news conference.

"It might be the ligaments. Hopefully it will not be too bad."

United head to for the second leg of their last-16 tie on Wednesday, hoping to overturn a 2-0 deficit.

They will then go to in the Premier League next Sunday, before a March 16 trip to in the quarter-finals.

Solskjaer intends to make the most of every game that he remains at the helm , with no decision taken as yet regarding a permanent deal for United's interim boss.

He thoroughly enjoyed an entertaining clash with Southampton , telling Sky Sports :"We had character and belief more than quality. We lacked a bit of class, we should have been 2-0 up after five minutes. But we have three points and we are happy.

"They had two unbelievable strikes and we got a sucker punch at 2-2. It was a great response. We know the character and personality is there, so is the crowd.

"We are three points behind now, the last nine games will be very exciting.

"I have decided that as long as I am here I am going to enjoy every single second. I am so happy for the players."

United are back into the Premier League's top four and qualification for the 2019-20 Champions League would likely be enough to keep Solskjaer in his current post, with just one defeat suffered during his interim reign so far.