Solskjaer explains why Lukaku isn't in Man Utd squad to face Perth Glory

The Norwegian insists his Belgian striker is not present for the pre-season fixture for fitness reasons only

boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained that Romelu Lukaku's omission from the Red Devils' squad to face Perth Glory is due to injury.

The Belgian has been strongly linked with a move to and Antonio Conte's , but the Norwegian manager has insisted that is not the reason for the striker's absence.

He also confirmed that three other players were in the same position and would be given the chance to recover ahead of their midweek fixture against .

"They're all [Lukaku, Bailly, Lindelof and Grant] OK, just small niggles that we just want to protect today. We'll probably see them on Wednesday, I reckon," Solskjaer said to MUTV.



