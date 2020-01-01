Solskjaer bills Haaland as ‘fantastic boy’ despite seeing Man Utd snubbed for Borussia Dortmund

The Red Devils were keen on signing the talented teenage striker although he ultimately ended up favouring a move to Germany

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer considers Erling Haaland to be “a fantastic boy” despite seeing the teenage frontman snub a switch to in favour of linking up with .

It appeared at one stage as though the Red Devils were leading the race for a highly sought-after striker.

As an exit door swung open at Red Bull Salzburg, those at Old Trafford positioned themselves at the front of the queue.

Article continues below

It was hoped that Solskjaer’s presence would work in their favour, with the United boss having previously coached a fellow Norwegian at Molde.

Talks were held, but Haaland ultimately decided that his immediate future lies in Germany, rather than England.

There are no hard feelings on Solskjaer’s part and he wishes a countryman well in the .

He said when asked about Haaland’s transfer choice: "Well, Dortmund have signed a fantastic boy, I can’t answer more than that."

Dortmund were able to land Haaland for just €20 million (£17m/$22m), as they triggered an exit clause in his contract.

United had been hoping to do a similar deal, as they seek to bring further firepower into their ranks, but are now being forced to turn their attention elsewhere.

Haaland’s representative, Mino Raiola, has claimed that a move to Manchester was never really on the cards, with his client having decided that Old Trafford was not the right destination for him .

He told The Telegraph : "The club that he had the most direct contact with him was United.

"They spoke to him the most. Everybody had the chance to talk to him in person. We let that happen especially when he knows Ole.

"Clearly he felt that at this moment it was not the right step in his career. There is nothing against Manchester United or Ole.

"He chose Borussia Dortmund ahead of them and other clubs and I’m very happy because he is going to the club he wanted to go to and that is best for him right now.

"If he wanted to go to Manchester United I would have been obliged to take him to Manchester United, but he did not.

"When you are 19 then maybe you prefer not to go to the Premier League. The offer from Manchester United was good.

"It was not about the economics. It is just the player chose Borussia Dortmund at this stage of his career."