Solskjaer aims veiled dig at Mourinho as he seeks to return ‘entertainment and excitement’ to Man Utd

The Red Devils' interim boss is under no illusions as to the size of the challenge he faces at Old Trafford but is determined to set about it in style

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has aimed a veiled dig at Manchester United predecessor Jose Mourinho by stating his desire to return “entertainment and excitement” to Old Trafford.

Those qualities are considered to have been in short supply at the Theatre of Dreams for some time.

David Moyes failed to fill the shoes of Sir Alex Ferguson in the wake of the legendary Scot’s retirement, while Louis van Gaal and Mourinho won few admirers with the methods they favoured in pursuit of positive results.

Another change has now been made in the dugout, and it is one which has been embraced by a loyal fan base.

Treble winner Solskjaer has been placed in temporary charge through to the end of the season and, having opened his reign with a 5-1 win at Cardiff, he is looking to rekindle the United fires of old.

He wrote in his programme notes ahead of a home date with Huddersfield which will see the Red Devils seeking to close further on the Premier League’s top four: “I am under no illusions as to the scale of the job ahead.

“We all have a lot of work to do to get this club back towards where it should be.

“Not only do we have to improve our results, we have to remind people what Manchester United is all about. We have to show everybody who we really are.”

Solskjaer added: “This is a club built on entertainment and excitement, on giving young players the opportunity to express themselves.

“These players have shown that they have the never-say-die spirit that United has always had.

“There is a lot of talent in our squad and this is a big opportunity for these players to demonstrate that and show everybody why they play for this great club.”

The Norwegian has also talked up the role supporters will have to play over the coming weeks and months.

The United faithful have not been given too much to shout about this term, as their side sit sixth, but optimism is flooding back.

Solskjaer said: “It has been a difficult season so far, of course, but throughout it all, our supporters have been incredible.

“This is how I remember the fans from my previous time at the club: home and away, the players are always able to count on your backing. It is time for that faith and support to be repaid.”