'The goal is clearly offside!' - Gavi's winner for Spain has Norway coach Stale Solbakken fuming as their Euro 2024 hopes are dashed

Spain's victory in Norway on Sunday ensured their place at Euro 2024 and helped Scotland advance from Group A.

Norway lose 1-0 to Spain

Euro 2024 hopes dashed

Solbakken unhappy with 'offside' goal

WHAT HAPPENED? The second-half goal by Barcelona midfielder Gavi helped the 2008 and 2012 European champions advance with two games remaining. The only remaining opportunity for Stale Solbakken's Norway, who last competed at a major event in Euro 2000, to advance is through the play-offs. The goal by Gavi infuriated the Norwegian after the game since, in his opinion, it was offside.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The goal is clearly offside. Because Gavi jumps away from the ball and he is half a meter offside." said Solbakken to the media [via VG].

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite the fact that Norway lost by a slim 1-0 margin, general backing for Solbakken is dwindling. He was hired by the national team to end a protracted losing trend and also has the talents of Martin Odegaard and Erling Haaland to call upon. Both the Arsenal midfielder and the Manchester City striker now face the prospect of missing another international tournament, having also failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

WHAT NEXT? Norway haven't yet completely been knocked out of the running for the Euros as they could still make the playoffs via their Nations League ranking.