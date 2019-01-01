Solari approach similar to Zidane – Casemiro

The Real Madrid boss is similar to his predecessor, according to the midfielder

midfielder Casemiro compared Santiago Solari's approach to that of former coach Zinedine Zidane.

Solari took over at the Santiago Bernabeu in October last year, but is under pressure amid Madrid's struggles, the club having lost three of their past four games.

However, Casemiro feels the Argentinian can be compared to Zidane, who resigned at the end of last season after guiding Madrid to three titles and a LaLiga crown.

"It would be unfair to single out one coach," he told Esporte Interativo.

"[Jose] Mourinho, [Carlo] Ancelotti, Zidane, Rafa Benitez... each one had their own important characteristics.

"With Zidane he had a lot of relationships with the players, a father-son relationship. Like a friend.

"Solari does the same, he is being fair to everyone."

Looking for a return to form, Madrid host on Tuesday, holding a 2-1 aggregate lead in the Champions League last-16 tie.

Casemiro said it was natural for teams to endure tough periods, but the international wants success.

"It's normal for a team to have low moments. We're growing now," he said.

"Now comes the most important thing [the Champions League]. We have tough opponents and we're focused on winning all of the trophies, but it's hard."