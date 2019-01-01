‘Sokratis is a shocker & Mustafi even worse’ – Arsenal legend rules Ljungberg out after baffling selection

The Gunners are currently working under an interim boss, but Charlie Nicholas claims nothing has changed after choosing to part with Unai Emery

remain “a huge mess”, says Charlie Nicholas, with Freddie Ljungberg not considered to be a suitable candidate to succeed Unai Emery after making some baffling selection calls against Norwich.

The Swede was handed the Gunners reins on an interim basis once a Spanish tactician was relieved of his duties in north London.

As a club legend, and with plans to go into management, Ljungberg was considered to be in a position to stake his claim for a permanent appointment if he impressed during an audition phase.

Nicholas is not convinced that anything has changed since Emery was ushered through the exits, with questions asked of the decision to field Granit Xhaka, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Shkodran Mustafi and David Luiz in a 2-2 draw away at Norwich.

“They had a bit more spike about them at the weekend but Freddie, why are you picking Shkodran Mustafi?” former Arsenal striker Nicholas told Sky Sports.

“When are you going to learn about Calum Chambers? I also cannot understand how David Luiz is in the team. He just doesn't want to run. He is only interested when he gets the ball at his feet.

“Sokratis Papastathopoulos is a shocker and Mustafi is even worse. Granit Xhaka also cannot run.

“It is such a huge mess. I honestly thought Freddie would not be close to getting the job, but now, I do not know how long he will have in charge. In the end, it may not be their No.1 target who they end up getting.

“Regarding Freddie's selection, what have you done there that was different to Unai Emery? I didn't get it. It might be his first pick, but could also be who he has got fit.

“Bringing in Joe Willock I understood, but the re-introduction of Xhaka baffled me. Mesut Ozil wanted the ball and wanted to get into the pockets of space, he was decent again. There is an enthusiasm about Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

“This is about Arsenal getting back on the winning trail and trying to threaten the top six, and potentially the top four. They need to ramp up the action. The manager has gone and they need results and a winning formula.”

Ljungberg will get another opportunity to find that formula on Thursday when the Gunners take in a home date with .