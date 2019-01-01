Feghouli scores first goal of the season in Galatasaray win over Gaziantep

The Algeria international found the back of the net in what was a vital victory for the Yellow-Reds

Sofiane Feghouli got his name on the scoresheet for the first time in the Turkish Super Lig this season as claimed a 2-0 win away to Gaziantep on Saturday.

Fatih Terim’s team had suffered a terrible 6-0 loss to in the in midweek but put it all behind them with a commanding display at Gaziantep Stadium.

Omer Bayram gave Gala the lead after 22 minutes before Feghouli doubled the tally, tapping home from Emre Tasemir’s perfectly-weighed pass two minutes to the break.

⏱ 43’



🎯 Emre Taşdemir



⚽️ Sofiane Feghouli pic.twitter.com/39eyv7zZqa — Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) 9 November 2019

Those two goals were enough to do justice to the miserable week the Istanbul outfit had.

Feghouli put in a Man of the Match performance, producing six shots (two on target), the most for any player on the pitch. He had the joint-second most touches (57) likewise passes (38) with an accuracy of 89.5%, the second-highest among the Gala starters.

The result moves Terim’s side one point above Gaziantep, two places away from the final European qualification spot and five behind league leaders Sivasspor.

Feghouli will next be on international duty when reigning champions , take on 2012 champions Zambia in the 2021 Afcon qualifiers in Blida on Thursday.