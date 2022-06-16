Snubbed by Mbappe, Rudiger & Tchouameni signed – what's next for Real Madrid's transfer plans?

The Blancos continue to be heavily linked with a number of potential new recruits, but the Liga giants are ready to shut their window

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has told El Chiringuito when it comes to further recruitment in 2022 from the Blancos: “For the moment, we have stopped. Now we have to see what players leave.”

With the reigning La Liga champions welcoming Antonio Rudiger onto their books as a free agent before investing €100 million (£85m/$107m) worth of faith in the potential of Aurelien Tchouameni, business is being brought to a halt for now.

There had been interest in prising Kylian Mbappe away from Paris Saint-Germain, but a World Cup-winning forward has opted to snub advances from Spain in favour of signing a new contract with title holders in his native France.

Will Real Madrid make any more signings?

GOAL has learned that Real Madrid will only re-enter the market during the summer of 2022 if an opportunity too good to pass up presents itself.

Rather than spend big on further additions, the Blancos are ready to turn their attention towards contract matters.

Vinicius Junior is next in line for fresh terms at Santiago Bernabeu, while Eder Militao may also see his value to the collective cause recognised.

Marco Asensio and Dani Ceballos are others that will be presented with the offer of fresh terms at some stage, as they work on deals through to 2023, but if no agreements are be reached there, then potential buyers for the Spain internationals will be sought.

Alongside renewals, Real are also focused on moving on those that are deemed surplus to requirements.

Occupying that particular pool at present are strikers Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz, along with 25-year-old centre-back Jesus Vallejo – although finding takers for that trio is proving difficult due to their lack of game time.

Why aren’t Real Madrid looking for more signings?

The Blancos moved early to get deals over the line for Rudiger and Tchouameni, with Carlo Ancelotti preparing to add them to a squad that secured La Liga and Champions League crowns in 2021-22.

Real are happy with the make-up of their senior ranks and are prepared to open the 2022-23 campaign with those currently at their disposal.

The plan at present is to wait until January before re-evaluating transfer options.

That is because there is a mid-season World Cup to factor into the equation this time around, with some of the finest talent on the planet heading to Qatar in late November.

Real have taken advantage of that shop window in the past, bringing in the likes of Brazil striker Ronaldo, Germany playmaker Mesut Ozil and Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas after seeing them impress at FIFA’s flagship event.

With that in mind, Ancelotti’s squad will be assessed over the first half of the new campaign before decisions are made on whether or not to further bolster during the winter window.

