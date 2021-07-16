Smalling puts past differences with ex-Man Utd boss Mourinho to one side amid Roma 'excitement'

The England international came in for criticism from a Portuguese while at Old Trafford, but they are pulling together in Italy

Chris Smalling holds no grudge against Jose Mourinho and is putting any past differences with the former Manchester United boss to one side amid much "excitement" at Roma.

One of the most decorated coaches in world football finds himself back in Serie A after taking in spells with Chelsea, United and Tottenham in the Premier League.

During his time at Old Trafford, Mourinho once questioned Smalling's willingness to play through pain - when the England defender was ruled out of action through injury - but the pair are pulling in the same direction after being reunited at Stadio Olimpico.

What has been said?

Smalling, who made 100 appearances for United across two-and-a-half years under Mourinho, has told BBC Sport of working with a familiar face: "Ultimately, if the manager wasn't speaking about you and didn't want you to play and push, that is when you need to worry because he has stopped caring about you, he doesn't want you involved and he doesn't want you to play.

"He is a born winner. He likes to push everyone to the limits. That is what he has done throughout his career and it has reaped results."

Will Mourinho be a success at Roma?

Mourinho was relieved of his duties at Spurs in April after failing to break their silverware duck, but he has delivered tangible success just about everywhere else he has been and intends to get Roma back on top.

He guided Inter to an historic treble during a previous stint in Italy and is being backed by Smalling to succeed at Roma after completing a shock return to management.

The 31-year-old centre-half, who is approaching his third season with the Giallorossi, added on Mourinho's appointment: "It was quite a surprise to a lot of us, but there was initial excitement from everyone.

"I knew the media would build up something about our relationship in the past. But from a personal point of view, it is a good thing because I have played under him.

"We have won trophies together. He made me captain in one of those finals - the 2017 EFL Cup final - as well, so having the chance to play under someone who you know is good, has been so successful and is so determined to win trophies at all costs is a positive.

"I know how big a deal it would be to bring a trophy of some sort to the club.

"Jose's history shows the club has picked the perfect man to do that."

