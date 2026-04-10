Liverpool manager Arne Slot has addressed the Reds’ recent dip in form under his tenure this season.

Slot told British newspaper the Daily Mail: “I don’t know what people are writing, but I think we all see the same thing.”

He added: “By that I mean myself and the club’s owners… Everyone sees what is happening before our eyes and we are all in agreement about what we see. We are certainly in agreement about what we see and about the reasons behind it.”

“I could list all the reasons this season has been so difficult, and that is why we are in agreement. Everyone can see the reasons, so why should I always have to state the obvious? That would sound like making excuses, and no one wants to hear excuses.”

“It’s so clear and obvious that everyone can see it. If you don’t want to see it for whatever reason, that’s fine. But it’s very clear, and it’s not hard to see all the problems we’ve faced.”

He also praised Andy Robertson, who will leave at the end of the season, calling him a great player and a wonderful person. Nevertheless, he insists Liverpool do not need to sign experienced players this summer, despite the departures of the Scotland captain and Mohamed Salah.

“Our model is clear,” he explained. “That doesn’t mean we can’t make exceptions in the transfer market, as we did with Wataru Endo and, to a lesser extent, Keiza, who were older than our usual signings.”

“This club has been successful with our approach, so we won’t abandon it after one difficult season,” he stated. “Besides, the owners haven’t won the league in 16 years, so consistency, not panic, is the answer.”

He concluded: “There have been other seasons where results went against expectations, but they have always stuck to the same model that I signed up for, that Richard signed up for, and that we are all in agreement on.”



Read also: Slot justifies Salah’s omission against Paris: “We wanted to stay alive”