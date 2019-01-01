Slimani scores brace as Strasbourg hold Monaco

The Leicester City loanee maintained his fine goalscoring run in the French top-flight but couldn't help his team secure their first win of the season

Islam Slimani scored two goals in 's 2-2 draw against in Sunday's match.

Slimani, who joined Leonardo Jardim's men on a season-long loan from this summer, extended his tally to three goals in two Ligue 1 games.

The international opened the scoring for Monaco at Stade de la Meinau in the 11th minute and later grabbed his brace in the 40th minute.

Slimani was in action for entire 90 minutes while 's Keita Balde was introduced in the 85th minute and 's Henry Onyekuru came on as an 89th-minute substitute.

's Lebo Mothiba could not help Strasbourg pick maximum points at home and was replaced by 's Lucien Zohi in the 46th minute.

Monaco are rooted in the relegation zone with two points after four matches while Strasbourg are 17th in the Ligue 1 log with three points from four games.