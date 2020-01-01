'Sky's the limit for special Sancho' - Liverpool captain Henderson full of praise for England team-mate

The Reds midfielder has been impressed with what he's seen from the Borussia Dortmund winger on international duty

captain Jordan Henderson has talked up the talents of Jadon Sancho, insisting " the sky's the limit" for his team-mate.

Sancho has been heavily linked with a return to the Premier League this summer, after another impressive season in the with .

The 20-year-old has scored 20 goals in 40 appearances for BVB in 2019-20, while also laying on 20 assists, earning a regular spot in Gareth Southgate's England squad in the process.

, and Liverpool have all been credited with an interest in Sancho ahead of the summer transfer window, but Dortmund have reportedly placed a £100 million ($125m) on the winger's head to ward off potential suitors.

Sancho has come on leaps and bounds since moving to from in 2017, and Henderson thinks he is destined for the very highest level if he continues on his current trajectory.

The Liverpool midfielder said of his compatriot on Rio Ferdinand's YouTube channel Five: "A lot of people are speaking about him. He is a top player, a special player, that in training he has got something different and he's sharp and able to get past players with ease.

"Also he's got a good head on his shoulders, he loves football, wants to improve, listen and learn so if he just continues on that path the sky's the limit for him really."

Sancho found himself in the headlines for non-football reasons last week, as he was fined for breaching coronavirus lockdown protocols to get a haircut. The talented young attacker labelled the decision an "absolute joke", leading to Emre Can publically calling for his Dortmund colleague to "grow up".

However, Henderson doesn't think Sancho needs to change anything on or off the pitch, as he added: "He just needs to keep working hard and listening to the people around him and keep doing what he's doing. He's been brilliant for Dortmund and England, so he just needs to carry on."

Henderson went on to praise England duo Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling, both of whom have enjoyed strong seasons at Manchester United and Manchester City respectively.

He also lauded fellow Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold - another key member of Southgate's Three Lions set-up - insisting the full-back has the same unlimited potential as Sancho.

"There's not only him, you look at Marcus [Rashford] who's been out with injury, but such a talented player. He does stuff in training where I just think 'wow'," said Henderson.

"Look at Raheem [Sterling] now. How he's blossomed. Obviously I was playing with him at the very start, he's gone from strength to strength. He's turned into such a good player.

"You forget Trent [Alexander-Arnold]'s so young. He's achieved so much at a young age but he's mature and has got great people around him to keep his feet on the ground. Works hard, wants to improve and the sky's the limit for him as well."