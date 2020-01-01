Sky Sports forced to apologise for 'completely false' Evra claim linking Zaha with Moyes' daughter

The former United hopeful netted twice against his ex-employers to ensure a grim start to the Premier League season for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Co.

Sky Sports has apologised for comments made by Patrice Evra during the broadcast of vs , in which he claimed Wilfried Zaha's United career soured after a dalliance with the daughter of former boss David Moyes.

Zaha proved key for Palace in Saturday's 3-1 defeat of his ex-club at Old Trafford, scoring two goals to seal a huge upset for the visitors.

Andros Townsend had opened the scoring in the first half, while Donny van de Beek came off the bench to net United's sole goal of the afternoon in his Premier League debut.

At half-time, Evra caused a stir in the Sky studio with his opinion on why Zaha failed to make the grade at the club.

“We all know Wilfried Zaha is better than Crystal Palace, with all due respect, he’s such an electric player,” the former defender stated.

“I think what ruined his career for Manchester United is when he had this true or untrue affair with David Moyes’ daughter.

“Because I remember in pre-season he was playing in every game, but when that news came out… he was out of the game and he disappeared.

“But what a player and he will be a massive threat for Manchester United, he’ll be fresh and ready to attack and ready to hurt United.”

Presenter, Kelly Cates, though, was quick to clarify that the story is untrue and apologised on behalf of the television giant.

"We apologise and understand it’s completely false and that Zaha has never met his daughter," she explained to cameras.

"The claim made by Patrice is false and we apologise for any offence caused."

Zaha has long maintained that he has never met Lauren Moyes while explaining on several occasions the pain such rumours have caused him personally.

"No one at the club at all told me anything, I didn't know what to do whatsoever," he told Rio Ferdinand during a Locker Room interview in June.

"I remember tweeting something about it saying 'silly rumours' because it was getting too much so I had to say something myself and then I remember the club media messaging me saying 'You shouldn't have done that, you shouldn't have done this' and I'm thinking you haven't helped me.

"I'm here by myself, struggling because people are telling me I've slept with the manager's daughter and that's why you're not playing me.

"The funny thing is, it's carried on for so long I felt like, is the manager not going to come and have a word with me over this?

"That's how I felt and I'm thinking, 'This is ridiculous, man'. Up to this day, I still get people that think that's true and I've never even met his daughter."