Sir Alex Ferguson forgives Jurgen Klopp for 3:30am wake-up call following Liverpool's title triumph

The legendary former Manchester United boss has revealed that the German head coach disrupted his sleep when the Reds were crowned champions

Sir Alex Ferguson says he has forgiven Jurgen Klopp for waking him up at 3:30 am following 's title triumph last month.

After guiding Liverpool to a first league title in 30 years, Klopp was crowned the League Managers Association (LMA) Manager of the Year on Monday.

Ferguson, a five-time winner of the award, congratulated Klopp on his win while revealing a late-night phone call with the German head coach after the Reds' coronation.

"Jurgen, fantastic. We speak about Leeds spending 16 years in the Championship, but Liverpool, 30 years since winning that league, incredible," the former manager told Sky Sports News .

"You thoroughly deserved it, but the performance level of your team was outstanding.

"Your personality runs right throughout the whole club. It was a marvellous performance.

"I'll forgive you for waking me up at 3.30 am to tell me you have won the league! Thank you, but anyway, you thoroughly deserved it. Well done."

Liverpool claimed 99 points during the 2019-20 season, finishing 18 points clear of .

They were named champions with a record-breaking seven matches to spare when City lost 2-1 at on June 25, sparking wild scenes of celebration across Merseyside.

The Reds signed off a historic season by beating Newcastle 3-1 at St James' Park on Sunday, and they will now take in a two-month break before their next campaign gets underway on September 12.

Klopp told Sky Sports ahead of a much-needed rest : "I'm not going to the office for a while. I will be together with my family, that's all I need. Two weeks and a couple of days and we start again.

"It will be especially difficult next season - four weeks shorter [break]. We will use that and go again."