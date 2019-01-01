Singapore U15 beaten 2-1 by Hong Kong in opening game of AFC U16 Championship Qualifiers

It was a disappointing night for the Singapore U15 squad at the AFC U16 Championship Qualifiers as they lost 2-1 to Hong Kong.

Head coach Philippe Aw cut a frustrated figure as his team despite starting brightly and taking the lead fell behind to their dogged opponents.

In a match where it was imperative for the Cubs to get all three points in order to have a chance of qualifying - they failed miserably.

It truly is an uphill battle now for this team as they will next take on powerhouses North Korea - who thrashed Guam 16-0.

Philippe needs to rally his troops and most importantly fix the porous defence while making changes to his disjointed attack. If he fails, to do so - Singapore might suffer the same fate as Guam against North Korea.