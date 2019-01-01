Singapore international Faris leaves Perlis without playing a game

He is the second player to depart the Northern Lions despite having only recently signed for them, ahead of the 2019 season.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

Singapore international Faris Ramli has terminated his contract with Premier League side Perlis, less than a month after joining them.

The former PKNS FC winger's signing had been announced by the Northern Lions on January 10, although he had earlier been seen in trial with Super League club Perak.

The statement issued by Perlis on Wednesday was expectedly veiled in ambiguity, explaining that the decision was made due to family and personal reasons on the winger's part.

However, Faris is not the first player to cut ties with Perlis in the current pre-season without having played for them in a competitive match.

Earlier this week, Malaysia U-19 striker Zafuan Azeman, who had also signed for them in early January, decided to join Pulau Pinang instead, after a mutual termination.

The recent sudden departures have called into question the ability of the controversial new Perlis management to run the side. After the leadership of the board was taken over by 'Datuk' Ahmad Amizal Shaifit Ahmad Rafie, the then-third tier side were allowed by league organiser MFL to move up to the Premier League as replacement for the disqualified Terengganu City, despite the Northern Lions having finished their league campaign bottom of their group.

A spate of high-profile signings, including of former Malaysia international Safee Sali, followed, but so did more controversies.

The players retained from the previous season revealed that they have not received their wages, while their training location has been moved almost 500 kilometres away, from the state of Perlis to near Kuala Lumpur, without their agreement.

As a result, observers and fans have criticised MFL's decision to hand promotion to the two-time Malaysia Cup winners and one-time Super League champions.

Despite all this, the Northern Lions are determined to carry on their preparations for the new season. Just hours after announcing Faris' pre-mature departure, they unveiled three new foreign signings.

VALCI JUNIOR KINI KUNING BIRU!



NAMA: VALCI TEIXEIRA JUNIOR (BRAZIL)



PENGALAMAN:

2017-2018 - SAMUT SAKHON FC (THAI LEAGUE 2)

2018 - PHNOM PENH CROWN (CAMBODIAN LEAGUE)



SELAMAT DATANG KE PERLIS NORTHERN LIONS#singautara #northernlions #demimukuningbiruku pic.twitter.com/hQl07TsHgh — Official PERLIS Northern Lions (@perlisfootball) January 23, 2019

WELLINGTON KINI KUNING BIRU



NAMA : WELLINGTON CIRINO PRIORI (BRAZIL)



PENGALAMAN :

2017 - PATTAYA UNITED (THAI LEAGUE 1)

2018 - JAMSHEDPUR FC (INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE)



SELAMAT DATANG KE PERLIS NORTHERN LIONS#singautara #northernlions #demimukuningbiruku pic.twitter.com/cVWR5UUEFl — Official PERLIS Northern Lions (@perlisfootball) January 23, 2019

MASAKI KINI KUNING BIRU!



NAMA: MASAKI WATANABE (JEPUN)



PENGALAMAN:

2015-2016 - FC GIFU (J-LEAGUE2)

2017-2018 - YOKOHAMA FC (J-LEAGUE2)



SELAMAT DATANG KE PERLIS NORTHERN LIONS#singautara #northernlions #demimukuningbiruku pic.twitter.com/W9VfRisNOQ — Official PERLIS Northern Lions (@perlisfootball) January 23, 2019

