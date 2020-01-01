Simy Nwankwo warns Crotone squad of tough challenge in Serie A

The Pythagoreans will open their campaign in the Italian top-flight against the Red and Blues at Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris

Crotone striker Simy Nwankwo has warned his side the will be difficult ahead of their opening game of the 2020-21 season against on Sunday.

The international played a significant role in the Pythagoreans’ success last season, helping them to return to the Italian top-flight.

The 28-year-old striker bagged 20 goals in 37 Serie B games amid other dazzling displays, emerging as the division’s top-scorer.

Article continues below

More teams

Nwankwo is no stranger to the Italian top-flight having featured in the league in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons with the Pythagoreans before their relegation.

In an effort to enjoy success in the division, Giovanni Stroppa’s men have played a number of friendly games, including their victory over Serie C side Vibonese.

Nwankwo believes the division will be tough but confident his side has all it takes to achieve success in the top-flight.

“Sunday will start another important season both for Crotone and for our life,” Nwankwo told the club website.

“It will be difficult and we know it, we are trying to prepare for it very well. Serie A is difficult and it won't be easy for anyone”.

“It will be a really tough and long season but I believe we have the squad to do well.”

Nwankwo started his professional career with Guo FC before joining Portimonense, where he made 55 league appearances for the club before his departure.

The forward spent three years with Gil Vicente, having teamed up with the club in 2013 and featured 88 times for the club.

Nwankwo has been with Crotone since 2016 and has played more than 100 league games for the Stadio Ezio Scida outfit.

The centre-forward will hope to continue his consistent performances for the Pythagoreans in starting with their game at Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris.

Nwankwo has made five appearances for the Nigeria national team since he made his debut against the Democratic Republic of the Congo in June 2018.

The striker has since made five appearances for the Super Eagles and was part of the side at the 2018 World Cup in .