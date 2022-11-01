'I am similar to Messi' - Arsenal's Vieira reveals appreciation for PSG star & talks up Ronaldo's 'work ethic'

Fabio Vieira has likened his style of play to that of Lionel Messi's while also paying tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo..

WHAT HAPPENED? Vieira was quizzed about his life and journey so far as a professional footballer, where he discussed the influence of Messi and Ronaldo; two of the greatest players of all time. While expressing appreciation for both, he highlighted individual qualities from each of them that he identifies with.

WHAT HE SAID: “The two biggest influences for me are Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi," Vieira told Arsenal's official website, adding: "Ronaldo not because he is Portuguese, but he is really someone who really inspires others with his work ethic, how he had to leave his family and his comfort zone to sign for Sporting, and for him to build the career that he has built inspires everyone.

He continued: "Messi is more to do with my style of play. I am similar to Messi and I appreciate the way that he plays."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 22-year-old signed for the Gunners in summer and has impressed in spells, but has been unable to consistently showcase his creative skillset due to multiple injury setbacks. An attacking midfielder not renowned for physicality, but instead his technical ability, it is clear to see why he idolises Messi.

WHAT NEXT FOR VIEIRA? After a stop-start beginning to life at Arsenal, Vieira will now be focused on maintaining fitness and adapting to the physicality that comes with the Premier League.