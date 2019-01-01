Silva on when Iwobi will be ready for Everton debut

The Nigeria forward is yet to play for the Toffees since he completed a deadline day transfer from Emirates Stadium

boss Marco Silva has stated new signing Alex Iwobi is still working to attain top fitness and will make his debut when he is ready.

The 23-year-old moved to Goodison Park from on a five-year deal on the transfer deadline day but he is yet to feature for the Merseyside outfit.

His participation at the 2019 with ruled him out of the Gunners' pre-season tour, however, he is back at his new club in training.

Ahead of Friday's Premier League fixture against , Silva disclosed he is in no rush to throw the Nigeria international into the fray.

"He is looking forward to that [making his debut]. He started [pre-season] late, this is just his second week working with the team," Silva said, as reported on Sky Sports.

"We have to take care of the situation and give him enough time to get fitter. He is getting better and if I decide he will be ready, then he will give that high quality. I have no doubt about that."

Everton will be hoping to build on their maiden win of the season when they visit Dean Smith's men at Villa Park on Friday.