Sidy Sarr: Nimes sign Chateauroux’s Senegalese midfielder for €2m

The Senegalese young midfielder has agreed to a long-term deal which will keep him at the Stade des Costieres until 2023

French side have confirmed the signing of Sidy Sarr from Chateauroux for a fee of €2 million.

The Senegalese midfielder, who spent the 2018-19 season on loan with Lorient, put pen to paper on a four-year deal after a successful medical with the Crocodiles.

Sarr played for KV Kortrijk between 2015-2018 before joining Chateauroux, initially on loan before the deal was made permanent.

During his time with the Ligue 2 side, he made 35 league appearances and scored 11 goals before his departure.

Sarr will become the third African player in Nimes after ’s Zinedine Ferhat and ’s Sami Ben Amar.

The 23-year-old could make his first appearance for his new club when they take on in their opening league game on Sunday.