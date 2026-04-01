Sibari rebukes Moroccans: ‘Don’t insult the families… and this is why I admire Senegal’s celebrations’

Ismail Saibari, a star of the Moroccan national team, has defended himself against the abuse he has faced from Moroccan fans following his involvement in a provocative incident.

Amid the ongoing legal dispute over the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title, following Senegal’s appeal against CAF’s decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), a group of Moroccan national team stars were involved in unacceptable behaviour amidst this tense situation.

The Lions of Teranga provoked their Moroccan counterparts and CAF by publicly celebrating the Africa Cup of Nations ahead of a friendly against Peru, which took place last Saturday and ended with a 2-0 victory for the African side.

A group of Moroccan national team players found themselves at the centre of a public storm after interacting with posts by their Senegalese counterparts.

According to the Moroccan website Hesport, the crisis erupted after a number of players ‘liked’ posts by Senegalese national team stars during their title celebrations at the Stade de France, despite the legitimacy of the title still being the subject of an international legal dispute.

The website reported that the circulating images showed the involvement of stars such as Ismail Saibari, Chadi Riad and Elias Ben Seghir, alongside Samir El Morabit, Osama Terghaline and Yassine Kichta, in this matter, which intensified public criticism of them.

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For his part, Sebari said via his Instagram account: “To clarify everything that has happened over the past few days, I accidentally liked a photo on Instagram without realising.”

The PSV Eindhoven player added, “I understand some people’s anger, but that does not diminish the love and dedication I have for Morocco. I have always defended this country with pride. However, in moments of anger, families should not be insulted because they have nothing to do with all this.”

The Moroccan international continued, “Let’s focus on what matters most, which is the upcoming World Cup, and let’s stay united to make our dream come true.”

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The Moroccan national team beat Paraguay 2-1 in a friendly match played yesterday, Tuesday, in France, just days after drawing 1-1 with Ecuador in Spain.

Both matches form part of their preparations for the 2026 World Cup, scheduled to take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico.