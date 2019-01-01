Shola Ameobi explains why Liverpool will win the Premier League

The Reds last tasted success in 2012 and the former Newcastle striker is optimistic they can nick the coveted trophy this season

Shola Ameobi has explained that Liverpool’s defence will be a key factor in helping them win the Premier League this season.

The Anfield outfit have been solid defensively – conceding only eight goals - as they remain unbeaten so far in the league to open a six-point gap atop the log after garnering 54 points from 20 games.

They have not won a title since claiming the League Cup in 2012. Inspired by Luis Suarez and Steven Gerrard, they narrowly missed out on the league trophy to Manchester City with two points in the 2013-14 season.

And the former Newcastle United legend is hopeful that the Reds can further extend their lead on the log when they face rivals City on Thursday evening to increase their chances of ending their title drought.

“The big thing for me, this season compared to when they could have won it with [Luis] Suarez and [Steven] Gerrard [in 2014], is the defence,” Ameobi told 5Live, per Daily Star.

“That’s the big key for me.

“If I look at the Premier League title winners over the last 10 years, you look at the defence and more often than not they will have the best defence in the league and you look at Liverpool now, they’ve conceded, what? Nine goals over the first half of the season? That’s championship defence.

“I think Virgil van Dijk has been a big part of that.

“Seven points, yes it could be four by Thursday evening, but it could also be 10 again.”