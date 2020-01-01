Sheffield Utd Premier League fixtures: Full 2020-21 match schedule

The Blades were a breath of fresh air in their first season back in the Premier League and will have to fight against second-season syndrome

begin the 2020-21 Premier League with a match against at Bramall Lane on Monday, September 14.

Having earned a top-half finish on their return to the top flight, the Blades will have to redouble their efforts in order to preserve their place in the division this term.

After a meeting with Wolves, Chris Wilder’s side tackle in their first away game before a Yorkshire derby date with promoted Leeds at home.

Article continues below

More teams

October will see the Blades encounter , and , while November begins with a fixture against .

travel to Bramall Lane in mid-December, while Boxing Day will see visit South Yorkshire. The Blades go to two days later and start 2021 with a trip to .

The end of January brings back-to-back away dates with Man United and City, while the return meeting with Leeds at Elland Road is at the start of April.

The season ends for the Blades with a home game against Burnley on May 23.

Check out Sheffield United's Premier League fixture list for 2020-21 in full below.

Sheffield United Premier League 2020-21 fixtures