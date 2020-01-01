Sheffield United

Sheffield Utd Premier League fixtures: Full 2020-21 match schedule

Last updated
Comments()
Lys Mousset John Lundstram Sheffield United 2019-20
Getty
The Blades were a breath of fresh air in their first season back in the Premier League and will have to fight against second-season syndrome

Sheffield United begin the 2020-21 Premier League with a match against Wolves at Bramall Lane on Monday, September 14.

Having earned a top-half finish on their return to the top flight, the Blades will have to redouble their efforts in order to preserve their place in the division this term.

After a meeting with Wolves, Chris Wilder’s side tackle Aston Villa in their first away game before a Yorkshire derby date with promoted Leeds at home.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

More teams

    October will see the Blades encounter Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City, while November begins with a fixture against Chelsea.

    Manchester United travel to Bramall Lane in mid-December, while Boxing Day will see Everton visit South Yorkshire. The Blades go to Burnley two days later and start 2021 with a trip to Crystal Palace.

    The end of January brings back-to-back away dates with Man United and City, while the return meeting with Leeds at Elland Road is at the start of April.

    The season ends for the Blades with a home game against Burnley on May 23.

    Check out Sheffield United's Premier League fixture list for 2020-21 in full below.

    Sheffield United Premier League 2020-21 fixtures

    Date Time Match
    14/09/2020 20:00 Sheffield United v Wolverhampton
    19/09/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Sheffield United
    26/09/2020 15:00 Sheffield United v Leeds United
    03/10/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Sheffield United
    17/10/2020 15:00 Sheffield United v Fulham
    24/10/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Sheffield United
    31/10/2020 15:00 Sheffield United v Manchester City
    07/11/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Sheffield United
    21/11/2020 15:00 Sheffield United v West Ham United
    28/11/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield United
    05/12/2020 15:00 Sheffield United v Leicester City
    12/12/2020 15:00 Southampton v Sheffield United
    15/12/2020 19:45 Sheffield United v Manchester United
    19/12/2020 15:00 Brighton v Sheffield United
    26/12/2020 15:00 Sheffield United v Everton
    28/12/2020 15:00 Burnley v Sheffield United
    02/01/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Sheffield United
    12/01/2021 19:45 Sheffield United v Newcastle United
    16/01/2021 15:00 Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur
    26/01/2021 20:00 Manchester United v Sheffield United
    30/01/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Sheffield United
    02/02/2021 19:45 Sheffield United v West Bromwich Albion
    06/02/2021 15:00 Sheffield United v Chelsea
    13/02/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Sheffield United
    20/02/2021 15:00 Fulham v Sheffield United
    27/02/2021 15:00 Sheffield United v Liverpool
    06/03/2021 15:00 Sheffield United v Southampton
    13/03/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Sheffield United
    20/03/2021 15:00 Sheffield United v Aston Villa
    03/04/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Sheffield United
    10/04/2021 15:00 Sheffield United v Arsenal
    17/04/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Sheffield United
    24/04/2021 15:00 Sheffield United v Brighton
    01/05/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United
    08/05/2021 15:00 Sheffield United v Crystal Palace
    11/05/2021 19:45 Everton v Sheffield United
    15/05/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Sheffield United
    23/05/2021 16:00 Sheffield United v Burnley

    Close