'She is still very young' - Oshoala deepens Enganamouit's retirement confusion

The Nigeria striker has said that her former Cameroonian teammate is far from quitting football after Tuesday's retirement news

Asisat Oshoala has deepened the confusion around Gaelle Enganamouit's retirement reports by delivering a contrary statement, claiming the star was "misquoted".

Cameroon's Enganamouit has been without a club since she mutually parted ways with Spanish side Malaga in April 2019 after a recurring injury since 2016 left her struggling for playing time.

On Tuesday, June 9, which was her 28th birthday, she took to social media to announce her retirement from football, writing the “End Thanks for all” after informing close friends.

Several media outfits, including Goal, reported the development, which was further confirmed by tributes from teammate Ajara Nchout and coach Alain Djeumfa, Fecafoot and its president Seidou Mbombo Njoya.

Fecafoot president Njoya on Wednesday said: “I pay tribute to Gaelle Enganamouit, an exceptional indomitable player and lioness, who has just retired from sport.

"It made us live memorable moments and helped promote Cameroonian and African women's football."

While the Indomitable Lionesses star was declining to comment, Oshoala, who was her former teammate at Dalian Quanjian in , took to social media to refute the retirement report.

"Hello everyone, I followed the post of my friend Gaelle Enganamouit and the interpretations which followed," she wrote on Twitter.

"Unfortunately, her message was taken out of context. She is in great shape, as we all know that she is still very much young and far from retirement. Thank you all for your support."

The Cameroon international was last part Cameroon's squad for the 2019 Women's World Cup but did not feature as they reached the Round of 16 in .

On the global stage, she scored 10 goals in 42 appearances for the Central Africans and helped the nation to two African Women's Cup of Nations finals, and starred in their first Olympic Games in London 2012.

She also shone in their first Women's World Cup in Canada, scoring a hat-trick in a 6-0 win over to become the first African to hit three in a Women's World Cup match in 2015.

At club level, the former Rosengard and Avaldsness striker hugged the headlines, scoring the fastest goal in women's football history in 2012, after two seconds, for Spartak Subotica in .

Enganamouit shone brightly at Eskilstuna United in , where she scored 24 goals in 41 appearances, winning the Swedish Damallsvenskan top scorer award with 18 goals in 2015.

Her exploits saw the Cameroonian named 2015 African Women's Player of the Year, and got her nominated for the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year award in 2016.