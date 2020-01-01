Shaw & Williams are Man Utd doubts for Crystal Palace clash but Solskjaer won't rest stars ahead of Chelsea

The Red Devils face Roy Hodgson's side in the Premier League on Thursday night ahead of the FA Cup semi final at Wembley on Sunday

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not consider resting any of his players against ahead of ’s semi-final clash against on Sunday but admitted Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams are both doubts.

United have 48 hours less to prepare for the Wembley showdown, with Frank Lampard’s side having beaten on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils travel to Selhurst Park on Thursday looking to extend their unbeaten run to 19 in all competitions and while they have little time to recover for Sunday’s game, Solskjaer says the FA Cup fixture would not have any impact on his decision.

The Norwegian has named the same starting XI for the last five league games, the first time it has been done at the club in the league since 1993, and while he isn’t considering resting players he could be forced to make a change at left-back.

"Luke has got a swollen ankle, I'll give him as much time as possible to recover, it was a twisted ankle," Solskjaer said. "Brandon cut up his eye, I don't really know, none of them trained yesterday, they were both swollen and I'll give them as much time as possible to let the swelling go away."

Should Shaw recover in time it’s possible Solskjaer could name the same starting XI and the United boss was clear that he would not be prioritising the Chelsea fixture at the weekend.

"The team selection for Thursday is based on Thursday and not Sunday," he said. "Sunday is irrelevant, it does not come into my head at all, just Thursday.

"There were a couple of doubts before the game but they all reported fit on the day and hopefully we can give them time now and we won’t have to leave players out because of injury. But there might be one or two fresh legs coming in."

Southampton’s 96th-minute equaliser at Old Trafford on Monday night was a setback in the club's pursuit of football next season as they missed the opportunity to push up into third.

Solskjaer is, however, confident his side has the right mentality to bounce back. He added: "What I say to the players is 'keep on doing what we've been doing, trust yourselves, you're at a club where it always boils down to the last couple of weeks of the season'.

"We've done fantastic since we restarted, had a great run, a little bit of a setback is a test for mentalities."