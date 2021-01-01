UAE Arabian Gulf League: Sharjah FC eyeing return to winning ways after disappointing run of form

Meanwhile league leaders Al Jazira will lock horns against relegation threatened Hatta...

Sharjah FC will be desperate to pick up the three points when they host Khorfakkan at the Sharjah Stadium on Thursday evening in the UAE Arabian Gulf League.

They had a forgetful February as they could not win a single match in the AGL after taking the pitch on four occasions. Their poor run of form continued in March as they lost their previous match 2-1 to Al Nasr.

Their lack of form saw them lose the top spot to Al Jazira and they have further slipped to third place, behind second-placed Bani Yas, with 37 points from 19 matches.

"Our preparations are going well and we are intent on achieving victory and coming out with full points, despite the distinguished levels and results provided by the Khorfakkan team, which will make the match difficult for the two teams," stated manager Abdulaziz Al Anberi.

On the other hand, defender Khaled Ebraheim acknowledged the rough patch his team are going through but remains confident that through hard work they can turn around their fortunes and challenge for the title once again.

"The difficult circumstances we went through and the current situation of the team necessitated that we redouble efforts and enter each match by sensing the importance of its points for the king's return to the track of victories and preserving our chances in the competition for the title," stated the right-back.

Khorfakkan also were not at their best in February as they lost all their four matches. But The Eagles bounced back to form in their previous game when they demolished Al Dhafra 5-1. However, the Sharjah strikers can put their backline to the sword as they leaked in 10 goals in those four matches in the last month.

Meanwhile, Al Jazira will be travelling to Hatta in a bid to extend their unbeaten run of six matches to seven. All eyes will be on Ali Mabkhout as he has been in terrific form in the recent past.

The table-toppers will be boosted by the return of skipper Ali Khaseif, Abdullah Ramadan and Khalfan Mubarak for their trip to the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium. It will need something special from bottom-placed Hatta to stop Marcel Keizer's men who have been in a rich vein of form.