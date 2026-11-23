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Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe: kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 5 25 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Stamford Bridge

Shakhtar Donetsk face Fenerbahçe in the Champions League. The Ukrainian club are staging their home game at Stamford Bridge in London.

Shakhtar's season has been up and down. Arda Turan's side drew 1-1 with Livyi Bereh in the Ukrainian league last time out, having lost 0-1 away to Sporting CP in the Champions League before that.

They sit 21st in the league phase. The pressure is on to pick up points in London.

Fenerbahçe arrive with mixed form. Their 3-2 win over Liverpool in the Champions League was a statement, but they could only manage a 2-2 draw with Kocaelispor in the Süper Lig last time out.

Emre Belözoğlu may be able to count on Romelu Lukaku, who is in the projected starting line-up, to lead the line. Behind him, Mason Greenwood and N'Golo Kanté are expected to make an impact.

Here's how you can follow the match live.

Talking points of the week: what has been happening at Shakhtar Donetsk and Fenerbahçe?

Shakhtar Donetsk have two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five matches. The 1-1 draw with Livyi Bereh came most recently, after a 0-0 draw with Dynamo Kyiv. Their only defeat was 0-1 away to Sporting CP, while their biggest win was a 3-0 cup victory over Dynamo Kyiv. Overall, their goal record reads 6-2.

Fenerbahçe have recorded two wins, one draw and two defeats. Their latest match ended 2-2 away to Kocaelispor. Before that, they won 5-0 away to Corum FK and beat Liverpool 3-2. League defeats to Göztepe (1-2) and Galatasaray (1-2) make up the rest. Their goal record stands at 12-8.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe: line-ups

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe: form

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe: head-to-head record

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe: the tables