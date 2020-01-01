Setien: We can return to the old Barcelona way, even without Xavi and Iniesta

The 61-year-old believes a few adjustments are all that's needed to get the Catalan side playing the way they used to

Quique Setien admits have strayed from their iconic playing style in recent years.

The 61-year-old took charge of the Catalan side at the start of the year when he replaced Ernesto Valverde as coach and has guided them to three wins in his first four matches.

The former Betis and Las Palmas boss is renowned for his attractive and attacking style which is similar to that closely associated with the Camp Nou outfit.

And while Setien believes things have changed at the club in recent years, he believes they can stay true to their philosophy even without legendary players such as Xavi and Andres Iniesta.

"I think they have moved away from the original idea," the coach said in an interview with Sport .

"I have seen some aspects which have been maintained, but not others. I'm speaking as a spectator. I've watched Barcelona all my life. Xavi and Iniesta aren't here but you can play well without them. At Lugo, Las Palmas and we tried it without Xavi and Iniesta."

The Spanish coach is aware that he has limited time to get the best out of his team after taking over in the middle of a campaign, but he believes he can improve them.

"There's no time here. The formation is important but not that important. The important thing is the concepts in each position on the pitch," he said.

"That has to be integrated into the players' heads. The players will develop when they understand it."

And Setien is open to playing with a three-man defence if necessary, but feels they need time to settle.

"When you ask them to play in another way, it's not easy to say this works and this doesn't," he added. "Against , we did things really well. We need to give it time. I don't rule out 3-4-3 or other formations depending on the game. We have to manage the players' minutes well."

Barca are currently second in , three points behind fierce rivals after 21 games. The defending champions are in action on Sunday when they host .