Serie A: Red-hot Osimhen leads Napoli against Udinese

The in-form Nigeria striker would be targeting his first league goal of the season against Luca Gotti's White and Blacks

Victor Osimhen would be hoping to score his first Serie A goal of the 2021-22 campaign when Napoli face Udinese on Monday night.

Still fresh from his awe-inspiring performance in Thursday’s Europa League performance against Leicester City – where he scored a brace at the King Power Stadium, the Nigerian has been named in the Blues’ starting XI.

In a 4-3-3 formation adopted by manager Luciano Spalletti, Osimhen will lead the charge for goals alongside Lorenzo Insigne and Matteo Politano.

Cameroon international Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa will hold sway in the midfield alongside Eljif Elmas and Fabian.

Whereas, Senegal international Kalidou Koulibaly teams up with Mario Rui, Amir Rrahmani and Giovanni Di Lorenzo to provide cover for goalkeeper David Ospina.

Meanwhile, Algeria international Adam Ounas is among the named substitutes while his compatriot Faouzi Ghoulam is still out due to a muscle injury.

For Udinese, former Watford star Isaac Success is out of the White and Blacks’ squad as Italy youth international of Nigerian background Destiny Udogie will play no part against the Blues due to a muscle injury.

Unbeaten in their last 12 Italian elite division games, Napoli would be hoping to extend their fine run in their quest to compete for a third Serie A title.

And to achieve this ambition, they would be hoping their star striker Osimhen puts up a good shift.

Thanks to his heroics against the Foxes, former Italy star Signori drew comparisons between him and former Chelsea hero Didier Drogba.

“They look a lot like each other physically and technically,” he told Tuttomercatoweb.

“He is good, he has everything: technique, strength, elevation, speed and power.

“He's a player who is still young and has room for improvement, and I think he showed a part of what he can do [against Leicester City].”

For Osimhen who joined from Ligue 1 outfit Lille, he has vowed to give everything to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona giants.

“I’m happy and we played as a team, even when we went two goals down, we kept playing as a team,” the 21-year-old told Sky Sport Italia.

“I don’t want to set an objective. The club always believed in me, starting with these two goals is certainly important and I want to continue like this.”