Serge Aurier dismisses Tottenham’s right-back competition

The Ivory Coast international has rubbished claims he is afraid of challenge for his position in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad

Serge Aurier believes there is no competition for him at Hotspur’s right-back position.

The 26-year-old was limited to eight Premier League appearances in the 2018-19 season and despite Spurs selling Kieran Trippier to in the summer, the Ivorian is yet to feature for the Lilywhites this term.

Juan Foyth, Kyle Walker-Peters, Eric Dier, Moussa Sissoko and Davinson Sanchez are other options available for Mauricio Pochettino in the right-back position.

But Aurier, who acknowledged he wanted to leave the club in the summer, dismissed competition for his place in the squad.

"What competition? There isn't any,” Aurier told Bal des Productions.

"I'd simply decided to leave [this summer], which was normal for me. Many things were taken into consideration. In the end, I wasn't able to leave.

"It proves the club trust me on a lot of points. We'll see how the season pans out, but for now, I'm here, the transfer window is shut and we need to concentrate on the campaign ahead."

With Walker-Peters injured, Aurier will hope to play a part when Tottenham square off against on Saturday.