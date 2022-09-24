Serbia vs Sweden: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The final stages of Europe's latest international campaign comes to a close - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as Sweden welcome Serbia to face them at Red Star Stadium in a Group B4 encounter.

In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Serbia vs Sweden date & kick-off time

Game: Serbia vs Sweden Date: September 24/25, 2022 Kick-off: 2:45pm ET / 1:15am IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Serbia vs Sweden on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on Fox Soccer Plus.

In India, fans can catch it on Sony LIV.

Country TV channel Live stream US Fox Soccer Plus fuboTV India Sony LIV N/A

Serbia squad & team news

Safe with relegation, but possibly too far off the chance of promotion, Serbia will have to hope they can take a win against Sweden to keep pace with Norway.

That will be easier said than done for them though, even with Qatar 2022 on their mind as they fine-tune their selections.

Position Players Goalkeepers Dmitrović, V. Milinković-Savić, Ilić Defenders S. Mitrović, Pavlović, Veljković, Mladenović, Terzić, Mašović, Eraković, Babić Midfielders Tadić, Kostić, Maksimović, Radonjić, Đuričić, S. Milinković-Savić, Lukić, Živković, Lazović, Račić, Ilić, S. Mitrović Forwards A. Mitrović, Jović, Vlahović

Sweden squad and team news

Sweden could do with a win more than their hosts, unable to earn Nations League promotion and not safe from the drop.

With no World Cup on the horizon, this is the last hurrah for success this year - and they'll hope they can simple avoid an ignominious drop.