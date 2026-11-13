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Serbia vs Germany Match Preview

Germany travel to the Rajko Mitić Stadium in Belgrade for a UEFA Nations League Group A2 fixture against Serbia, with Jürgen Klopp's side needing a positive result to set up what their manager has already described as a "final" against the Netherlands in Berlin on Monday.

Serbia arrive in desperate shape. Veljko Paunović's side have lost all five of their most recent matches across all competitions, conceding twelve goals in the process, and sit bottom of Group A2 without a single point from four league fixtures.

Germany are third in the group with five points, trailing both the Netherlands and Greece. Klopp has been direct about the equation: win in Belgrade, then decide the quarter-final place at home against the Dutch.

Niclas Füllkrug returns to the Germany squad after more than a year away from international football. The Werder Bremen striker leads the Bundesliga scoring charts with nine goals and gives Klopp a physical focal point in attack.

Marc-André ter Stegen starts in goal after reclaiming the number one shirt under Klopp. The Ajax loanee missed the 2026 World Cup through injury but has spoken openly about the relief of finally receiving the full trust of a national team manager.

The match is played behind closed doors following a UEFA sanction for discriminatory incidents, with only children under 15 permitted to attend. Germany defender Philipp Treu noted that the empty stadium could help the visitors communicate more freely on the pitch.

Team News and Injury Latest

Serbia are without Nemanja Maksimovic through suspension, while Aleksandar Stanković and Aleksa Terzić are both ruled out through injury. Paunović's projected XI is expected to feature Vanja Milinković-Savić in goal, a back four of Gudelj, Sukačev, Babić and Nedeljković, Eraković and Sergej Milinković-Savić in central midfield alongside Samardžić and Džodić, with Mitrović and Cvetković leading the attack.

Germany have no reported injuries or suspensions heading into the fixture. Klopp's projected starting eleven features ter Stegen in goal, a back four of Brown, Tah, Treu and Schlotterbeck, El Mala, Karl and Nmecha in midfield, and Wirtz, Kimmich and Havertz further forward. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Head-to-Head Record and Recent Form

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in this same Nations League group on October 1, 2026, when Germany won 2-0 at home. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures on record, Germany have won three, drawn one and lost one, with Serbia's only victory coming at the 2010 World Cup. Germany have scored six goals across those five meetings and conceded three.

Serbia have lost all five of their most recent matches, recording no wins and no draws in that run. They have scored five goals and conceded twelve across those fixtures. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 defeat to the Netherlands on October 4, and they also lost 2-0 to Germany earlier in this group stage. It is the worst current form record in Group A2.

Germany's last five matches produced one win, two draws and two defeats, with four goals scored and two conceded. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Greece on October 4. The win in that run came against Serbia themselves, a 2-0 victory in the earlier Nations League meeting.