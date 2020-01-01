Seoposenwe: Banyana striker joins Abam and Ogebe at Real Betis

The 26-year-old has completed a move to Spain after parting ways with Lithuanian side Gintra Universitetas last September

Spanish side have completed the signing of striker Jermaine Seoposenwe for the rest of the season.

The Betis based outfit secured Banyana Banyana star as a free agent after she ended her brief first professional contract with Lithuanian champions Gintra Universitetas last summer.

At Gintra, the South Africa international enjoyed a fine albeit brief spell, scoring six times in eight games for Rimantas Viktoravicius's team.

Article continues below

More teams

Having sealed her move, she becomes the last signing for Pier Luigi Cherubino's team this transfer window and is the third African at the club after 's Micheala Abam and 's Alice Ogebe.

On her ambitions in signing for Betis, the 26-year-old, who was handed the number two jersey, told the club website: "I hope my arrival can have a positive impact on the team.

"I will try to do my best, whatever the coach and my teammates need, I am here to work hard. We just have to keep staying positive.

"If we continue with that energy and stay positive, keep working hard and determined, we will save the situation and get some wins."

The arrival of Seoposenwe indicates the ambition of Cherubino in ensuring his struggling Real Betis avoid relegation from the top flight at the end of the season.

Seoposenwe, who starred in Banyana's first-ever Women's World Cup last year, is now the second South African woman to join a Spanish outfit after Ode Fulutudilu starred for Malaga last season.

Her move to also swells the number of African women's footballers plying their trade in the Primera Iberdrola to 22.

Real Betis are currently 15th on the Spanish log with13 points after 18 games and Seoposenwe is expected to make her debut against in the Spanish Women's Cup on Tuesday.