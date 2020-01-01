Semboi Haokip scores vital away goal to hand Bengaluru FC a slender win over Paro FC

Bengaluru FC return with a goal in their kitty from Thimpu...

managed to eke out a narrow 1-0 win over Paro FC in the second preliminary round at the Changlimithang National Stadium in Thimpu on Wednesday afternoon.

Carles Cuadrat fielded a side with one eye on the next match against in the (ISL) as he relegated key players like Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri and Deshorn Brown to the bench. There were two debutantes in Naorem Roshan Singh and Nili Perdomo alongside regulars like Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Juanan, Ashique Kuruniyan, and Erik Paartalu.

There was a familiar foe in Chencho Gyeltshen as the former Bengaluru FC forward was leading the lines for Paro.

It was a high octane first half with the two sides testing each other's defensive resolve right from the first whistle. As the match progressed Bengaluru started enjoying more of the ball but the hosts were threatening in the counter making the most of their pace.

The first significant chance of the match fell for Juanan when he rifled a shot at goal but Paro's keeper Tobgay tipped it over.

Semboi Haokip and Roshan showed good understanding between them as they were playing in tandem which caused troubles to Paro's defense. Around the half-hour mark, they even created a couple of chances but were not clinical enough to put the ball at the back of the net.

Tempers flared just before the end of the first-half when Kinley kicked the ball at Harmanjot Khabra, who was down after a tackle. The skipper retorted by dashing against the offender, which left the referee with no option but to caution both players.

Perdomo could have scored in his first match but was denied by the crosspiece as his free-kick struck the woodwork and came back to play.

But Cuadrat's men did not have to wait longer to draw first blood as Haokip scored in the 53rd minute. Roshan delivered a perfectly weighted through ball and the Manipuri forward made no mistake to beat Tobgay in the first post.

After the hour-mark, Chhetri was thrown into action and his introduction visibly reinvigorated Bengaluru's attack. In the 67th minute, Semboi had a chance to double the lead but his shot was parried away by Tobgay.

Paro took the game by the scruff of its neck in the final few minutes but their attempts on goal did not have enough venom to beat Gurpreet in goal. The return leg between the two teams will be played on February 12 at the Kanteerva Stadium.












