'Sell Pogba' - Ex-Man Utd midfielder Kleberson says French star is not what the club needs

The Brazilian, who spent two years at Old Trafford before leaving in 2005, believes the time is right to sell the World Cup winner

should sell wantaway star Paul Pogba, according to former Red Devils midfielder Kleberson.

Pogba is eyeing a move away from United, with the World Cup winner linked to giants and a return to champions .

The 26-year-old - who arrived at Old Trafford in an £89 million ($111m) deal in 2016 - is in for the start of United's pre-season tour.

Kleberson spent two underwhelming years in Manchester after winning the World Cup with in 2002 and the 40-year-old believes the time is right for United to cash in.

"It is the right move to sell Paul Pogba, he's a great player and his talent is unbelievable," Kleberson told Manchester Evening News via YourPromotionalCodes.

"But his style is a little bit different, and not particularly what Man United need.

"He could use this opportunity now to leave and get a fresh start, play in a different atmosphere, and embrace a new challenge.

"Sometimes it's hard to come to Manchester United and adapt to play a particular style. It doesn't mean he's not a good player with great quality. There's a lot of criticism around the players, sometimes it doesn't always go well.

"You work hard, you want to perform for the team, but some things go wrong, and these can be out of your control."

Kleberson refused to compare his issues at Manchester United to what Pogba is experiencing and said the France star should be performing better at Old Trafford - citing his form for his national team.

"Paul Pogba had played a lot more games, more opportunities than me when I was at Man United," Kleberson said.

"I had many injuries in the time when I was there. He's played well since being there but not to the level we should expect from him. When he plays for France, we see it, he was a massive part of them winning the World Cup. He's the heartbeat of the France team."

With speculation of a transfer growing, Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has insisted his client has 'done nothing wrong' when he publicly revealed his desire for a new challenge away from the Theatre of Dreams last month.