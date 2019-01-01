Rufino ruled out for the rest of the season

2018 Super League top-scorer Rufino Segovia has been ruled out for the rest of the season, announce Selangor.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

's talismanic striker Rufino Segovia will not play again this season, the club have revealed on Wednesday.

The 34-year old player had earlier been ruled out until June or July after picking up an achilles tendon injury in their clash against on March 10. However, the Red Giants on Wednesday announced that the 2018 Super League top-scorer will only recover by the end of this year.

"Rufino still has one year remaining on his contract, and this is why we are not in a hurry to get him to return.

"We also want him to have more time to recover fully, in order to avoid aggravating his injury," said association secretary-general Johan Kamal Hamidon as quoted by the club's website.

With mere days remaining in the current mid-season transfer window, it is unlikely that Selangor will make another foreign player signing, as they have already used up their foreign player quota by signing Nigerian forward Ifedayo Olusegun earlier this month.

