Seattle Sounders vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Seattle Sounders host Vancouver Whitecaps for the final home game of the regular MLS season.
Sounders clinched an MLS Cup playoff spot on Wednesday evening, grabbing all three points late on against Los Angeles Galaxy as Cristian Roldan scored the winner in the final minute of second-half stoppage time to make it 2-1 to the hosts.
That result extended Sounders' unbeaten streak to seven matches (W3, D4), and they will be pushing to lock up home-field advantage in the playoffs with a positive result here.
Vancouver Whitecaps also secured their postseason place as they cruised to a 3-0 victory against St. Louis City in the midweek.
Seattle Sounders vs Vancouver Whitecaps kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 7, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|10:30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Lumen Field
The MLS match between Seattle Sounders and Vancouver Whitecaps will be played at Lumen Field in Washington, USA.
It will kick off at 10:30 pm ET on Saturday, October 7, 2023 in the United States (US).
How to watch Seattle Sounders vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.
Highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.
Team news & squads
Seattle Sounders team news
Seattle are unable to call upon the services of Sota Kitahara (quad strain), while there are doubts surrounding the availability of Raul Ruidiaz, who was hospitalized earlier in the week. Cody Baker is a doubt as he missed the last several matches due to concussion.
Schmetzer may contemplate rotating a few players to keep the big guns fresh for postseason, with seasoned playmaker Nicolas Lodeiro vying for a starting spot ahead of either Joao Paulo or Albert Rusnak, while Heber and Fredy Montero could battle it out for the central striker slot if Morris is rested.
Seattle Sounders possible XI: Frei; A. Roldan, Gomez, Ragen, Nouhou; Rusnak, Vargas; C. Roldan, Lodeiro, Chu; Montero
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Frei, Cleveland, Thomas, Castro
|Defenders:
|Andrade, Arreaga, Ragen, Cissoko, Nouhou, A. Roldan
|Midfielders:
|Leyva, Atencio, Kitahara, C. Roldan, Paulo, Vargas, Baker-Whiting, Teves, Dobbelaere, Lodeiro, Morris, Chu
|Forwards:
|Heber, Montero, Rothrock
Vancouver Whitecaps team news
Andres Cubas was forced off with a right shoulder injury against St. Louis City, and although the severity is unknown at the moment, he is likely to miss out here. Goalkeeper Thomas Hasal remains out with a knee issue for Vancouver, while Luis Martins is listed as questionable with a calf strain.
Vancouver Whitecaps possible XI: Takaoka; Brown, Veselinovic, Blackmon; Raposo, Ahmed, Berhalter, Schopf, Laryea; Gauld, White
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Takaoka, Boehmer
|Defenders:
|Blackmon, Veselinovic, Brown, Laborda, Campagna, Yao, Laryea
|Midfielders:
|Cubas, Teibert, Ngando, Berhalter, Fry, Aguilar, Gressel, Raposo, Ahmed, Gauld, Vite, Schopf, Dajome, Habibullah
|Forwards:
|White, Cordova, Becher, Johnson
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|9/7/23
|Vancouver 2-3 Seattle
|MLS
|21/5/23
|Vancouver 2-0 Seattle
|MLS
|18/9/22
|Vancouver 2-1 Seattle
|MLS
|15/6/22
|Seattle 4-0 Vancouver
|MLS
|8/11/21
|Vancouver 1-1 Seattle
|MLS