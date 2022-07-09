Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
The Seattle Sounders will play host to the Portland Timbers on Saturday in one of the biggest and best rivalries in MLS.
These sides have been squaring off since long before MLS existed, with their first meeting coming back in 1975 in the NASL.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers
|Date
|July 9, 2022
|Times
|4:30 pm ET, 1:30 pm PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (start with a free trial)
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), MLS matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|FOX
|fubo TV (start with a free trial)
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Seattle roster
|Goalkeepers
|Frei, Cleveland, Lapsley
|Defenders
|Arreaga, Tolo, Ragen, Gomez, Cissoko, Medranda
|Midfielders
|Paulo, C. Roldan, Lodeiro, Rusnak, A. Roldan, Baker-Whiting, Rowe, Chu, Vargas, Leyva, Atencio, Teves
Forwards
|Ruidiaz, Montero, Morris, Adeniran, Bruin
The Sounders currently sit seventh in the Western Conference standings, with eight wins through 17 matches.
They got off to a slow start with the domestic campaign, despite Champions League success, but the team has now won four of their last six matches, including Saturday’s 2-0 win over Toronto. Dylan Teves and Fredy Montero both scored in the win.
On the season, Raúl Ruidíaz and Jordan Morris share the lead for Sounders goals with five apiece this term too.
Predicted Seattle starting XI: Tolo, Ragen, Gómez, Medranda, Lodeiro, Leyva, Roldan, Chú, Montero, Teves; Frei
|Position
|Portland roster
|Goalkeepers
|Bingham, Sulte, Ivacic, Vom Steeg
|Defenders
|Van Rankin, Bravo, Zuparic, Rasmussen, McGraw, Bonilla, Mabiala
|Midfielders
|Blanco, Williamson, Fochive, D. Chara, Paredes, Y. Chara, Ayala, Tuiloma, Moreno, Loría, Griffith, Bodily
|Forwards
|Mora, Niezgoda, Gutiérrez, Ikoba, Asprilla, Fogaça
Portland have not had their best season, but there’s still plenty of time to turn things around. While the team sits 10th in the conference standings with 23 points, they are only three points off Seattle, who currently round out the postseason race in the Western Conference.
The Timbers are coming off of a 2-2 draw with Nashville too. Down 2-0 at one point, Portland were able to equalize the match with goals from Dairon Asprilla and Jaroslaw Niezgoda, in a result that will have surely given them a confidence boost.
Predicted Portland starting XI: Van Rankin, Tuiloma, Zuparic, Bravo, Chará, Williamson, Moreno, Blanco, Chará, Niezgoda; Ivacic
Last five results
|Seattle results
|Portland results
|Toronto 0-2 Seattle (Jul 2)
|Nashville 2-2 Portland (Jul 3)
|Seattle 1-2 Montreal (Jun 29)
|Portland 2-1 Houston (Jun 29)
|Seattle 3-0 Kansas City (Jun 25)
|Portland 3-0 Colorado (Jun 25)
|Seattle 1-1 LAFC (Jun 18)
|LA Galaxy 1-1 Portland (Jun 18)
|Seattle 4-0 Vancouver Whitecaps (Jun 14)
|Inter Miami 2-1 Portland (May 28)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|8/29/2021
|Seattle 0-2 Portland
|8/15/2021
|Portland 2-6 Seattle
|5/9/2021
|Portland 1-2 Seattle
|10/22/2020
|Seattle 1-1 Portland
|9/23/2020
|Portland 1-0 Seattle