Seattle Sounders vs LA Galaxy: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

LA Galaxy will look to make it three wins from three to kick off the new MLS campaign when they travel north to Washington to face a misfiring Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field this weekend.

The visitors are unbeaten this term and sit near the summit of the Western Conference, while their hosts are propping up the rest at rock-bottom - but neither side will expect this one to be a walk in the park.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Seattle Sounders vs LA Galaxy Date March 12, 2022 Times 3:30pm ET, 12:30pm PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), MLS matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV.

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream FOX Network fubo TV

Team news & rosters

Position Seattle roster Goalkeepers Frei, Thomas, Cleveland Defenders Arreaga, Tolo, Ragen, Gomez, Hafferty, Cissoko, Medranda Midfielders Paulo, C. Roldan, Lodeiro, Rusnak, A. Roldan, Baker-Whiting, Rowe, Chu, Vargas, Leyva, Atencio, Teves Forwards Ruidiaz, Montero, Morris, Adeniran, Bruin, Ocampo-Chavez

It's been a less-than-ideal initial entry to the new campaign for Brian Schmetzer and company, with two losses in as many games leaving the usual Western Conference favourites sweating over their slow start.

Still, a Champions League quarter-final win in midweek over Leon will have boosted their morale and they'll hope to finally get off the mark at the third time of asking in their own backyard this week.

Predicted Seattle Sounders starting XI: Frei; A. Roldan, Gomez, Arreaga, Tolo; Vargas, Paulo; C. Roldan, Rusnak, Morris; Montero.

Position LA Galaxy roster Goalkeepers Bond, Lopez, Klinsmann Defenders Araujo, Williams, Coulibaly, Villafana, DePuy, Ferkranus, Leerdam Midfielders Raveloson, Vazquez, Costa, Kljestan, Alvarez, Aguirre, Saldana, Perez, Harvey, Delgado Forwards Cabral, Grandsir, Chicharito, Dunbar, Edwards, Joveljic

A bright start is just the ticket for Greg Vanney and company as Galaxy look to finally seal a return to postseason soccer this term - but there is a long way to go yet.

Two wins from two certainly helps though, and a win over one of the Western Conference's heavyweights would be a rich result for them too.

Predicted LA Galaxy starting XI: Bond; Araujo, Coulibaly, DePuy, Edwards; Costa, Raveloson, Delgado, Kljestan; Chicharito, Cabral.

Last five results

Seattle Sounders results LA Galaxy results Seattle 3-0 Leon (Mar 8) Charlotte 0-1 LA Galaxy (Mar 5) Real Salt Lake 1-0 Seattle (Mar 5) LA Galaxy 1-0 NYCFC (Feb 27) Seattle 0-1 Nashville (Feb 27) LA Galaxy 2-2 D.C. United (Feb 19) Seattle 5-0 Motagua (Feb 24) LA Galaxy 2-4 Vancouver (Feb 16) Motagua 0-0 Seattle (Feb 17) LA Galaxy 2-1 New York Red Bulls (Feb 13)

Head-to-head