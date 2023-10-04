Seattle Sounders vs LA Galaxy : Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Seattle Sounders and LA Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Los Angeles Galaxy will aim to keep their faint postseason hopes alive when they make the trip to Lumen Field to lock horns against Western Conference runners-up Seattle Sounders on Wednesday night.

After dropping points in high-scoring draws in the last two games, the Galaxy sit in 13th place with 35 points after 30 games in the Western Conference table. However, the gap to the final playoff qualification spot is only six points, and the visitors do have a game in hand.

As for the Sounders, they are riding high in second place in Western Conference and can clinch a playoff berth with a victory on Wednesday night. They are unbeaten in their past six league matches (W2, D4), including a goalless draw away to Nashville last time out.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Seattle Sounders vs LA Galaxy kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET Venue: Lumen Field

The MLS match between Seattle Sounders and LA Galaxy will be played at Lumen Field in Washington, USA.

It will kick off at 10:30 pm ET on October 4, 2023 in the United States (US).

How to watch Seattle Sounders vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

Team news & squads

Seattle Sounders team news

Like their counterparts, Seattle are having to contend with a lengthy injury list as Kelyn Rowe, Dylan Teves, and Sota Kitahara continues to be out through various injury issues, while there are doubts surrounding the availability of Albert Rusnak, Raul Ruidiaz (tight hamstring) and Cody Baker (concussion).

Left-back Nouhou Tolo is likely to return to the starting lineup on Wednesday after serving a one-match ban for accumulating yellow cards. Jordan Morris was absent against Nashville after missing most of training last week, but he could be cleared to spearhead the line for the Sounders here.

Seattle Sounders possible XI: Frei; A. Roldan, Gomez, Ragen, Nouhou; Paulo, Atencio; C. Roldan, Lodeiro, Chu; Morris

Position Players Goalkeepers: Frei, Cleveland, Thomas, Castro Defenders: Andrade, Arreaga, Ragen, Cissoko, Nouhou, A. Roldan Midfielders: Leyva, Atencio, Kitahara, C. Roldan, Paulo, Vargas, Baker-Whiting, Teves, Dobbelaere, Lodeiro, Morris, Chu Forwards: Heber, Montero, Rothrock

LA Galaxy team news

LA Galaxy are heading into this affair with far from a clean bill of health; Chicarito, Martin Caceres, and Gaston Brugman remain sidelined, while Jalen Neal and Calegari are both out for the season.

To make matters worse, the Galaxy were dealt a massive blow when their talisman, Riqui Puig, was ruled out for a few weeks due to an ankle injury. Head coach Greg Vanney will surely have a tough time filling the void left by the 24-year-old in midfield.

LA Galaxy possible XI: Bond; Leerdam, Zavaleta, Yoshida, Edwards; Cerrillo, Rosell, Delgado; Costa, Boyd, Sharp

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bond, Micovic, Klinsmann, Cervantes Defenders: Coulibaly, Yoshida, Mavinga, Alfaro, Zavaleta, Neal, Aude, Leerdam, Cuevas, Edwards Midfielders: Cerrillo, Rosell, Delgado, Saldana, Aguirre, Gonzalez, Rodriguez, Alvarez, Fagundez, Boyd, Perez, Costa Forwards: Sharp, Judd, Bibout, Barrios, Joveljic, Vivi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11/5/23 LA Galaxy 3-1 Seattle US Open Cup 2/4/23 LA Galaxy 1-2 Seattle MLS 20/8/22 LA Galaxy 3-3 Seattle MLS 13/3/22 Seattle 3-2 LA Galaxy MLS 11/2/22 LA Galaxy 1-1 Seattle Carolina Challenge Cup

