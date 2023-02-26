Seattle Sounders vs Colorado Rapids: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch the MLS fixture between Seattle Sounders and Colorado Rapids in the United States of America.

Seattle Sounders are all set to take on Colorado Rapids in an MLS fixture on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

▶ Watch every MLS match, including the playoffs, here

Seattle Sounders played three friendly matches ahead of the new season, where they won once, drew once and lost one. They were also knocked out of the Club World Cup after losing to Al Ahly in the second round.

Colorado Rapids, on the other hand, played six friendly matches where they won thrice, lost twice and were held to a draw in one game.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the game on TV and stream live online.

Seattle Sounders vs Colorado Rapids date & kick-off time

Game: Seattle Sounders vs Colorado Rapids Date: February 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm ET Venue: Lumen Field

Where to watch Seattle Sounders vs Colorado Rapids on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Fans in the United States can watch MLS with Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Apple TV

Seattle Sounders team news and squad

Raul Ruidiaz is doubtful for the clash after suffering a hamstring injury in training. Joao Paulo, who missed most of the 2022 season due to an ACL injury, has returned to action and has rejoined training.

Seattle Sounders possible XI: Frei; A. Roldan, Gomez, Ragen, Tolo; Paulo, Rusnak; C. Roldan, Lodeiro, Morris; Heber

Position Players Goalkeepers Frei, Thomas, Castro, Cleveland Defenders Ragen, Andrade, Cissoko, Arreaga, Nouhou Midfielders Paulo, C. Roldan, Lodeiro, Rusnak, A Roldan, Baker-Whiting, Rowe, Chu, Dobbelaere, Vargas, Leyva, Kitahara, Atencio, Teves Forwards Montero, Morris, Heber

Colorado Rapids team news and squad

The are no injury concerns in the Colorado Rapids squad ahead of their opening fixture on the season.

Colorado Rapids possible XI: Yarbrough; Rosenberry, Abubakar, Maxso, Gersbach; Bassett, Price, Ronan; Cabral, Rubio, Lewis

Watch every Major League Soccer match, including the playoffs. Available on all your devices through the Apple TV app — including Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com.